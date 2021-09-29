Menu
Carolyn Ann Talbert Beidleman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Carolyn Ann Talbert Beidleman

December 19, 1951 - September

Carolyn Ann Talbert Beidleman, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on September 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, a daughter to the late Robert and Mae Reynolds Talbert. Carolyn retired from Tennessee Floral Supply and was a long-time employee at the Tri-Cities Flea Market.

Survivors include her husband, Wynn Beidleman; brothers, Jim Talbert and wife, Sharon and Steve Talbert; brother-in-law, Jim Beidleman; sister-in-law, Betty Stergois; nephews, Bobby Talbert and wife Betsy, Brad Talbert and wife Tracy, and Drew Talbert and wife Amy; great nephews; Cole and Chad; great nieces, Brandie and Braden; and great-great nieces, Gabby and Lyla.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Kris Aaron and Scott Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: KLW6X8

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Oct
1
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol , TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Carolyn will always share a special place in my heart.
Judy Wilson
Friend
October 1, 2021
My sweet Godmother may you rest peacefully. Prayers and love for the family.
Jennifer Rhoton Tabor
September 29, 2021
