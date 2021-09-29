Carolyn Ann Talbert Beidleman
December 19, 1951 - September
Carolyn Ann Talbert Beidleman, age 69, of Bristol, Va., passed away on September 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, a daughter to the late Robert and Mae Reynolds Talbert. Carolyn retired from Tennessee Floral Supply and was a long-time employee at the Tri-Cities Flea Market.
Survivors include her husband, Wynn Beidleman; brothers, Jim Talbert and wife, Sharon and Steve Talbert; brother-in-law, Jim Beidleman; sister-in-law, Betty Stergois; nephews, Bobby Talbert and wife Betsy, Brad Talbert and wife Tracy, and Drew Talbert and wife Amy; great nephews; Cole and Chad; great nieces, Brandie and Braden; and great-great nieces, Gabby and Lyla.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Kris Aaron and Scott Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: KLW6X8
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.