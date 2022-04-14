Carolyn Kay Gilbert
July 28, 1948 - April 13, 2022
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Carolyn Kay Gilbert, age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol, Tenn.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Community Church, Hidden Valley Road, Abingdon, Va. with Brother Andrew Bennett officiating.
In lieu of bringing food to the homes, the family asks that you bring it to the reception immediately following the service to share and celebrate Kay's life with her family and friends.
To share memories of Carolyn Kay Gilbert, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Kay's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.