Carolyn J. Johnson
March 2, 1937 - October 2, 2020
Carolyn J. Johnson, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 2, 1937, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Andrew Thomas and Adrene Crusenberry Eades. Carolyn was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Sproles and Ron Black, Elizabeth Brewster and husband Travis; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Delores Kite; brothers, Billy Eades and Jackie Eades; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends at Weaver Funeral Home from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620