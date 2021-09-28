Carolyn Stophel Murray
April 21, 1937 - September 26, 2021
Carolyn was born in Bristol, Va. on April 21, 1937 and born again July 9, 1967. God called her home on Sunday, September 26, 2021 after several illnesses and hospitalization. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, the Rev. Glen Murray; her son, Thomas G. Murray; her three brothers, George L. Stophel Jr., Glen Preston Stophel and Gordon Franklin Stophel; and parents, Mary Rachel Burke Stophel and George L. Stophel.
She is survived by her brother, Harold E. Stophel of Banner Elk, N.C.; close nieces and nephews, Diana Brisendine of Alabama, Sheila S. Umberger of Roanoke, Jerry Stophel and wife, Ann and Franklin Stophel and wife, Laurie; and her great-nieces, Jessica and Brooke respectively. She is also survived by five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces, and nephews, and great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is a graduate of Tennessee High School, class of 1956, Bristol Business College and Charlotte, NC Truck Drivers School.
She was a commercial artist for Strong Robinette Bag Co. and L.M. Berry yellow pages.
Carolyn was co-driver with her husband, the Rev. Glen Murray for 18 years with a trucking Church ministry to 48 states and Mexico.
She was a faithful member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church where she was a member of Waller Circle and a teacher of Grateful Hearts adult women Sunday School class. She taught children in Sunday school for many years and worked in the Awana classes for 10 years as well as working actively in many of the other outreach ministries.
Carolyn lived her deep faith in Jesus Christ and was a caring and shining example to all of her friends and family. She is much loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to walk with her in this life. We know that she is now home with her loved ones in the presence of God.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of Blevins Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Davis and Pastor Allen Roberts officiating. Special music will be provided by Eddie Shelton.
Carolyn will be laid to rest at Shipley Cemetery (Route 44 Hickory Tree Road Bristol, Tenn.) following the funeral service ceremony. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers welcome or memorial donations may be sent to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church or East Bristol Baptist Church.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.