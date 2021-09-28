We will be praying for the family may God send you peace. I was able to enjoy Carolyn's company just over the fence. She was such a blessing always sharing her love of God, her family, and her ministry. I will never forget her talking about her many experiences with her Trucking ministry and how hard working she was. Now she is healed and spending time in the presence of our Lord.

The Tremblay family September 29, 2021