Carolyn Lee Worley Johnson Nelson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
Carolyn Lee Worley Johnson Nelson

April 5, 1949 - March 12, 2021

Carolyn Lee Worley Johnson Nelson, passed on March 12, 2021,

She was a native of Sullivan County, where she worked for 25 years in the Sullivan County Food Service. Married to her husband John H. Nelson Sr. for 51 years. She was the mother of five children, her one daughter, Leslie Lee Nelson-Dye and loving granddaughter, Emilee (Emme); sons, Arlan W. Johnson, grandchildren, Brittany, Dalton, Hunter and Aaron; Bart W. Johnson, grandchildren, Cody Lee, Ashley Mae and Wesley; John H. Nelson Jr. wife, Kristi, loving granddaughter, Jordan (Fussie); My valentine present for many loving years, My youngest son, Jason Robert-Allen Nelson, wife, Heather, grandson, Allen. Raised by her loving grandparents, Dana Wolfe and aunts. Willy and Arville Green Worley and aunts. The daughter of the late Fred W. Worley and Lena Jane Wolfe, Cuddy.

A service to honor the life of Carolyn Nelson will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Home- Bluff City Chapel with the Reverend Bud Malone officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Wolfe Jett Cemetery in Mendota, Va. Those attending the graveside are ask to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Active pallbearers will be selected from her sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert (Robbie) Nelson.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and local mandate those wishing to attend any services are required to wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St, Bluff City, TN
Mar
14
Service
7:00p.m.
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St, Bluff City, TN
Mar
15
Graveside service
12:45p.m.
Wolfe Jett Cemetery
Mendota, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bart, so sorry for your loss. Praying for you in the days to come.
Lettie Spears
March 13, 2021
So saddened to hear about Carolyn. She was such a blessing at school. Loved talking with her. She will be greatly missed. She loved her family and would often talk about them.
Linda Rader
March 13, 2021
