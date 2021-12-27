Menu
Carolyn Proulex
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Carolyn Warren Proulex

December 16, 1948 - December 23, 2021

Carolyn Warren Proulex, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home. She was born December 16, 1948 in Leicester, England. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and fun loving "Crazy Grandma". She had a zest for life, traveled the world and was always the life of every party. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger Proulex; father, William Fredrick Warren; mother, Bertha Margaret Southam Bates; and stepfather, Allen Bates.

Survivors include her daughter, Kerry Clark and husband, Brad; sons, Jamie Proulex and wife, Tasha, and Aaron Wright; brothers, Jim Warren and John Warren; granddaughters, Cora Clark, Kendra Proulex and Mia Proulex; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Ave, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Ray Amos officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 332047,

Nashville, TN 37203 or the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
South Bristol United Methodist Church
1801 Southside Ave, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
2 Entries
The Proulex Family,Kerry, Cora, and Brad, It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially a parent. My caring thoughts and love are with you at your time of grief. With sympathy, Phyllis
Phyllis Ratliffe
Other
December 27, 2021
Our sincere sympathy and prayers for the family
Janice and Mike Helton
Other
December 27, 2021
