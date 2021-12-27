Carolyn Warren Proulex
December 16, 1948 - December 23, 2021
Carolyn Warren Proulex, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home. She was born December 16, 1948 in Leicester, England. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother and fun loving "Crazy Grandma". She had a zest for life, traveled the world and was always the life of every party. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Roger Proulex; father, William Fredrick Warren; mother, Bertha Margaret Southam Bates; and stepfather, Allen Bates.
Survivors include her daughter, Kerry Clark and husband, Brad; sons, Jamie Proulex and wife, Tasha, and Aaron Wright; brothers, Jim Warren and John Warren; granddaughters, Cora Clark, Kendra Proulex and Mia Proulex; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Ave, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Ray Amos officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 332047,
Nashville, TN 37203 or the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, 380 Masengill Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.