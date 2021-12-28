Menu
Cecil Wayne Hayton
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Cecil Wayne Hayton

October 26, 1945 - December 26, 2021

His mansion was complete so his Lord called him home.

Cecil Wayne Hayton, 76, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Cecil was born on October 26, 1945, in Saltville, Va., where he lived the entirety of his life. He was a devoted member of Midway Chapel, where he served as Deacon for many years. He also helped oversee care and improvements to the church and church fellowship hall. Cecil was preceded in death by his father, Claude A. Hayton; in-laws, Lawrence and Elizabeth Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Wayne Davidson; and his special fur baby, BJ.

Left to carry on his memory is his wife of 55 years, Peggy T. Hayton; daughter, Tina Hayton Collins and husband, David, of Saltville, Va.; sons, Cecil Hayton Jr. and wife, Tanya, of Abingdon, Va., and Stacy A. Hayton and wife, Katherine, of Abingdon, Va.; mother, Louise R. Hayton of Saltville, Va.; sisters, Linda and husband, Charlie, and Polly and husband, Cleve; special sister, Claudine H. Davidson; three grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Kay, Amber and Michael, and Anna Hayton; two step grandchildren, Matthew and Cole; four great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren; in laws, Sue and LT Olinger, Jackie and Wiley Robins, Joyce Lee, James and Billy Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Fletcher and Pastor R.L. Frye officiating. A committal service will follow in the Mount Rose Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abingdon is honored to serve the family of Mr. Cecil Hayton.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Dec
29
Committal
Mount Rose Cemetery
Glade Spring, VA
