Cecil Sheppard left this world on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 82, and none of us who loved him were quite ready for it.
Cecil was born in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Thomas Sheppard and Elizabeth "Prince" Latham Sheppard. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1956, eventually landing a job with Delta Air Lines, which led to a 38 year career as a Foreman in the Stores Department.
He was called up from the National Reserves in 1962 in response to the Berlin Wall Crisis and reported to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina where he trained in the 82nd Airborne before being transferred to Bad Tölz, Germany. He made many tower jumps and skydives throughout his service, and his favorite story was of the time that he had to land on a fence post, as there was no way to steer those old round parachutes.
Cecil returned to Georgia and his job at Delta in 1964 to help his mother after the sudden passing of his father.
In 1965, Cecil married the love of his life, Carol Royston Sheppard. When he asked her to marry him he offered the option of a fancy engagement ring or a house, and she chose the home in Tucker where they lived for the next 20 years, raising two daughters, Monica Gail Sheppard and Jennifer Leigh Sheppard.
Cecil threw himself into his hobbies, which included beekeeping, metal detecting, blacksmithing, baseball card collecting, fruit sticker collecting, book selling, and serving with the Johnson County Honor Guard. But, his most beloved hobby, to which he was dedicated til the bitter end, was caring for and providing for his lovely bride and family.
The couple retired to Southwest Virginia, where Carol was born and raised, making their home in Glade Spring for 18 years. That move allowed them to be near Carol's family and enjoy many rides and adventures through the beautiful countryside that they both loved.
Cecil was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, Gilbert Sheppard, his brother-in-law, Johnnie Browder, and many other family and friends with whom we know he is thrilled to reunite. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Monica and Jennifer; his sister, Carolyn Browder; his sisters-in-law, Regina Clifton (Del) and Kris Otts; his granddaughter, Ramsey Cook, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind wonderful neighbors in Greg and Leslie Powers and their family, Linda Crenshaw, and Lesa DiPietro.
Services will be held at noon on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Mountain City Funeral Home in Mountain City, Tenn. He will be buried later in the week with a graveside service at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Snellville, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Emory & Henry College in Memory of Cecil Sheppard. Checks can be mailed to Emory & Henry College, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327. These donations are in honor of the Dining Hall staff who so lovingly fed and nourished Cecil and Carol for as long as he was able to receive it.
