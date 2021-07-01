Chad Necessary
May 9, 1973 - June 24, 2021
Chad Necessary, 48, of Taylor Valley, Va., passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Washington, N.C. He was a native of Washington County, Va. born on May 9, 1973
He was a past member of the Liberty Hall Masonic Lodge #104 in Damascus. He was a member of Taylor Valley Church of Christ. Chad enjoyed cars and drag racing.
Chad is survived by his wife, Amy Ratliff Necessary; two step-daughters, Mekenzie Campbell and Morgan Campbell; one step-son, Mason Campbell; his father, Tommy Necessary and his wife, Robin; his mother, Susan Ryder; maternal grandmother, Ida Thorpe; one brother, Daniel Necessary and his wife, Kimmy; two sisters, Trisha Necessary and Kesha Necessary and her companion, Andrew Eden; three nephews, Tanner Humbert, Jacob Burke, and Elijah Eden; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the graveside at Jackson-Lewis Cemetery in Taylor Valley, Va. with Pastor Steve McCoy officiating. Pallbearers will be Daniel Necessary, Tanner Humbert, Andrew Eden, Dave Eden, Trey Norris, and Travis Norris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Travis Thompson and Michael Richardson. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm Friday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com
. Mr. Necessary and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.