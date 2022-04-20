Chandra Lea Elkins
November 9, 1979 - April 18, 2022
Chandra Lea Elkins, age 42, of Pounding Mill, Va., went to her Heavenly home on Monday, April 18, 2022, after a courageous, seven year battle with cancer.
She was born on November 9, 1979, in Richlands, Va., the daughter of Dewey and Ruth Rankin Ball of Cedar Bluff, Va.
Chandra was a blessing to all who knew her. She was child of God, a wife, a mother, daughter, sister, and a friend. God blessed Chandra with a beautiful voice which she used to sing His praises. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in North Tazewell where she poured her heart and soul into the children and Vacation Bible School. To know Chandra was to love her. She loved her husband and passionately supported her sons' endeavors. Travis and Chandra had a true, sacrificial, God-centered love. Their marriage was one that is rare to find a standard to achieve. Chandra loved her boys and was an amazing mother. She taught them to love God first and everything else second. Chandra adored her family and always ensured her parents were taken care of and had all their needs met. Any meal Chandra cooked was like eating at a gourmet restaurant. You could always count on her to welcome you in her home with a smile saying, "Come on in, honey. I have coffee made." Chandra was a licensed Cosmetologist for 25 years and previously taught cosmetology at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. She was proud to teach her craft to the next generation. Her absence from this Earth leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, but we rejoice that she sings on the streets of Glory.
Chandra was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Wesley Ball; paternal grandparents, Hurley and Hattie Lea Jackson Ball; maternal grandparents, Thomas C. and Mable Rankin; three uncles, Ronnie Ball, Thomas C. Rankin Jr., and Herbert Rankin; and one aunt, Judy Ann Rankin.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 19 years, Travis Elkins; sons, William Elkins and Zachery Elkins; parents, Dewey and Ruth Ball of Cedar Bluff, Va.; brothers, Randall Lee Ball of Cedar Bluff, Va., and Dale Ball and wife, Sarah, of Tazewell, Va.; mother and father-in-law, Ruby and Carlis Elkins;
brothers-in-law, Eugene Elkins and wife, Patty, of Swords Creek, Va., Chester Elkins and wife, Sandy, of Paintlick, and Keith Elkins and wife, Becky, of Swords Creek, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services for Chandra Lea Elkins will be conducted Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Va., with the Rev. Dennis McLemore and the Rev. Lisa Haywood officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Randy Ball, Dale Ball, Chester Elkins, Keith Elkins, Rocky Stilwell, Mike Stevens, Jacob Richardson, and Ethan Haywood. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Elkins, Randy Haywood, and Phil Gilbertson. Friends may call from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.