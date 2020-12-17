Charlene Robinson McGlothlin
April 4, 1927 - December 15, 2020
Charlene Robinson McGlothlin, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Isaac F. "Ike" McGlothlin.
Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Smith and husband, Jim and Connie Sue Blevins; grandsons, Lynn Blevins, Aaron Blevins and wife, Sophie, Justin Blevins and wife, Lori, Eric Smith and wife, Lindy and Scott Smith; great-grandchildren, Isaac Blevins, Russell Blevins, Cole Smith, Piper Smith, Paxton Blevins, and Daphne Blevins; and brother, Max Dowell.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at South Bristol United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ray Amos Jr. officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Lynn, Aaron, Justin, Eric and Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. McGlothlin and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.