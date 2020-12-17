Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlene Robinson McGlothlin
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Charlene Robinson McGlothlin

April 4, 1927 - December 15, 2020

Charlene Robinson McGlothlin, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Isaac F. "Ike" McGlothlin.

Charlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Smith and husband, Jim and Connie Sue Blevins; grandsons, Lynn Blevins, Aaron Blevins and wife, Sophie, Justin Blevins and wife, Lori, Eric Smith and wife, Lindy and Scott Smith; great-grandchildren, Isaac Blevins, Russell Blevins, Cole Smith, Piper Smith, Paxton Blevins, and Daphne Blevins; and brother, Max Dowell.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at South Bristol United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Ray Amos Jr. officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Lynn, Aaron, Justin, Eric and Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Bristol United Methodist Church, 1801 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. McGlothlin and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
South Bristol United Methodist Church
Bristol, TN
Dec
18
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
South Bristol United Methodist Church
TN
Dec
19
Interment
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Heaven just recieved another angei. May the Lord bless all of this wonderful Family during this difficult time!
Kenneth Ratliff
December 17, 2020
We love y´all and we pray Jesus helps y´all every day as you will be missing her so much
Mickey and Brenda Viars
December 17, 2020
Charles and I were sorry to hear of Charlenes passing. She was one fine lady in so many ways. Always faithful to her church, family and friends. She too was the Queen of candy making. She would always hand us a 5 lb. or more tin of her various fudge. Peanut Butter probably at the top of the list. I still have one of her tins.....a cherished keepsake memory of Charlene. Fly high and dance all over Heavens streets with Ike! Much love to all the family from Rev. Charles & Susie Ledger
Charles & Susie Ledger
December 17, 2020
She is loved and will be missed
janie miller
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for you and your family. She was such a sweet person, she will be missed by many. God be with you
Nancy Ketron
December 17, 2020
Aaron and family I am sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and peace during this time.
Brenda J Crockett
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results