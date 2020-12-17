Charles and I were sorry to hear of Charlenes passing. She was one fine lady in so many ways. Always faithful to her church, family and friends. She too was the Queen of candy making. She would always hand us a 5 lb. or more tin of her various fudge. Peanut Butter probably at the top of the list. I still have one of her tins.....a cherished keepsake memory of Charlene. Fly high and dance all over Heavens streets with Ike! Much love to all the family from Rev. Charles & Susie Ledger

Charles & Susie Ledger December 17, 2020