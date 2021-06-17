Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Edward "Eddie" "Eddie" Blevins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Charles "Eddie" Edward Blevins

November 21, 1942 - June 14, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Charles Edward Blevins Jr., age 78, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home. Eddie raised tobacco for years and worked on his farm, which he loved doing. He enjoyed his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Blevins Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Blevins; and his brothers, Glen Blevins, Jerry Blevins, Larry Blevins Sr., and Kenneth Blevins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Blevins; his sister, Carol McCormack; three brothers, Tommy Blevins, Roger Blevins, and Jay Blevins; three sons, Thomas Blevins and partner, Gina Messer of Saltville, Va., James Blevins and wife, Robin of Abingdon, Va., Elvis Blevins and partner, Tobi Fields of Saltville, Va.; one daughter, Crystal Chaffin and husband, Kevin of Lebanon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Whitney Blevins, Tamra Blevins, Cheyanne Blevins, Angela Blevins, Isaac Chaffin, Zack Blevins, Tyler Blevins, and Landon Watson; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Barnett and Adaline Blevins.

Thomas Blevins, Elvis Blevins, James Blevins, Isaac Chaffin, Zack Blevins, and Tyler Blevins will be serving as pallbearers. Kevin Chaffin, Matthew Chaffin, Zack Barnett, Dallas Gobble, Austin Wolfe, and Daniel Blevins will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Blevins Family Cemetery, located at 7029 Brushy Hill Lane, Saltville, Va. 24370. Pastor Robert Osborne and Pastor Clark Powers will be officiating.

Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Charles Edward Blevins is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Jun
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blevins Family Cemetery
7029 Brushy Hill Lane, Saltville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Charles (Eddie) Blevins and I grew up together as the oldest brothers of eight boys and one sister. We attended Abingdon High School and worked iin our Dads' Electric Motor Shop and on our farm in the county. We always had much work to do. We will miss Eddie at our Family reunions. Brother Roger, Greenville, SC
Roger A Blevins
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results