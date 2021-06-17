Charles "Eddie" Edward Blevins
November 21, 1942 - June 14, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Charles Edward Blevins Jr., age 78, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at home. Eddie raised tobacco for years and worked on his farm, which he loved doing. He enjoyed his family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Blevins Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Blevins; and his brothers, Glen Blevins, Jerry Blevins, Larry Blevins Sr., and Kenneth Blevins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Blevins; his sister, Carol McCormack; three brothers, Tommy Blevins, Roger Blevins, and Jay Blevins; three sons, Thomas Blevins and partner, Gina Messer of Saltville, Va., James Blevins and wife, Robin of Abingdon, Va., Elvis Blevins and partner, Tobi Fields of Saltville, Va.; one daughter, Crystal Chaffin and husband, Kevin of Lebanon, Va.; eight grandchildren, Whitney Blevins, Tamra Blevins, Cheyanne Blevins, Angela Blevins, Isaac Chaffin, Zack Blevins, Tyler Blevins, and Landon Watson; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie Barnett and Adaline Blevins.
Thomas Blevins, Elvis Blevins, James Blevins, Isaac Chaffin, Zack Blevins, and Tyler Blevins will be serving as pallbearers. Kevin Chaffin, Matthew Chaffin, Zack Barnett, Dallas Gobble, Austin Wolfe, and Daniel Blevins will be serving as honorary pallbearers.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Blevins Family Cemetery, located at 7029 Brushy Hill Lane, Saltville, Va. 24370. Pastor Robert Osborne and Pastor Clark Powers will be officiating.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Charles Edward Blevins is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.