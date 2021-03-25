Charles William Brewer
July 8, 1943 - March 22, 2021
Charles William Brewer, 77, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Monday, March 22, 2021. Charles was born on July 8, 1943, in Bristol, Va., to the late Virgie Ellen (Hayton) Brewer.
Charles unselfishly served our country as a young man drafted in the United States Army in 1964. He served his country heroically during the Vietnam and Korean War. He was employed by Ball Corp. for over 30 years. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his mother, Charles was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Kenneth Brewer.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Gillian (Jones) Brewer; two sons, Michael Brewer and Stephen Brewer and wife, Rachel; two grandsons, Gavin and Grayson Brewer; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating.
Charles will be laid to rest on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by Virginia Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.at Jude.org
, 800-805-5856.
Online condolences may be made to the Brewer family at www.blevinscares.com
.
Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Brewer family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.