Charles C. "Dog" Woods
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1962
DIED
September 23, 2020
Charles "Dog" C. Woods

January 21, 1962 - September 23, 2020

MARION, Va.

Charles "Dog" C. Woods, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while on the scene of a house fire in Marion, Va.

He was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Katherine Woods. He worked at Hayes Carpet for 17 years and was in charge of maintenance for Park Terrace Apartments for over 17 years. Dog was a member of the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department for over 34 years. He was a certified EMT and a member of the Marion Life Saving Crew for several years. He also served with the Bristol Motor Speedway fire team. He received the Life Saving Award for actions taken to assist an individual in need. He enjoyed collecting fire department and NASCAR memorabilia.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Missy Woods; children, Zack Woods and fiancée, Kayla Bosley, and Jimmy Sheets; sisters, Libby Griffey, Leann and Arnold Sims; brother, James Woods and Ellen Perkins; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery with full fireman's honors being rendered by the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. prior to services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1305, Marion, VA 24354.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Sep
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Missy, I was so sorry to hear this. May God Bless you & your family!!
Joel Pugh
Friend
September 24, 2020
Missy, sorry to hear about your loss. We will be praying for you and the family.
Bobby Williams
Friend
September 24, 2020
To Missy & Family: I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember how helpful he was to my sisters Patsy & Etta. You are in my thoughts & prayers. Be comforted by all your fond memories.
Anna Kinser
Friend
September 24, 2020
"Rest easy; sleep well Firefighter Woods,
Know the line has held, your job is done,
Rest easy, sleep well,
Others have taken up where you fell, the line has held,
Peace, peace, and farewell..."
Peter Wight
September 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived, he helped so many others and I pray for God’s healing and comfort for you all!!
Christina Robinette
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Such a kind hearted polite gentleman
Charlotte Faris
Friend
September 24, 2020
Rest In Peace Dog, always such a friendly man. Missy and Zach thoughts and prayers with you. Thank you for your many years of service to our communities.
David Rosenbaum
Friend
September 24, 2020
We did not know you, but want to thank you, Charles, for your service.
We pray God bless and comfort his family, friends and all who serve the people.
Becky & Danny Parks
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Worked with "Dog" for a number of years at Bristol, and wish I'd slowed down and talked a little longer with him the last race weekend. I'm thinking of the Woods family, and send condolences to the members of his fire department family.
Rusty Todd
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Prayers for Peace and comfort to all whose lives you’ve touched .
Dianna Smith
September 24, 2020
He will really be missed he was
A very nice person and a great
Firefighter. Pam and Marshall McGrady.
Pamela McGrady
Friend
September 24, 2020
Praying for all who knew you and who will miss you!
Maria Hancock
Family
September 24, 2020
Charled " Dog " Woods ,i did not know you but im a retired VOL , Thank you for your service and your bravery, God Bless you And Your Family R.I.P DOG !!!!! You will be Greatly Missed !!!!!!!
Kevin Smith
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
He is a great person to be around see you in heaven.
Dreama & Timothy Edwards
Friend
September 24, 2020
We kneel for his family and for the brothers that worked with him. May God give you peace in this time. He will be missed.
Patty & Mike Thompson
Friend
September 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss prayers to the family GOD bless family.
adam hayes
Coworker
September 23, 2020
Very sorry to hear of his passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dale Mercer
September 23, 2020
Zack, Kayla, and family, we are very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very tragic time, as only he can do. Sending love and prayers with our deepest sympathy.
Duane & Rebessa Greer
September 23, 2020
Missy and Zack, there are no words to express how sorry I am for your loss. Hugs and Prayers for comfort for the coming days and weeks.
Trish Fowler
Friend
September 23, 2020
A great friend to my family, especially to my uncle Randall Scott
Julie Snider
Friend
September 23, 2020
Leann and Charles family, I’m so very sorry to hear about your loss, he was a great guy. I pray that God gives you comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time. God Bless All of You.
Revonda Welch
Friend
September 23, 2020
Missy and Zach, I am so sorry for your loss! I can't find the words to express my sympathy. "Charlie" was a dear friend and to say that he will be missed is an understatement. God bless you and your family.
Brenda Jones
Friend
September 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Mark and Teresa Barker
Mark Barker
Friend
September 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Remember charles from bms where me and my dad worked with him on the fire team. Rip Brother rest in peace
James Crowe
Friend
September 23, 2020
Missy and family,
David and I are so saddened to hear about Charlie. He was a such a kind person who was always willing to help others. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
May God bless you with strength, comfort and peace in the days ahead!
David and Connie Wyatt
Connie Wyatt
Friend
September 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Curtis &Connie Reeves
Friend
September 23, 2020
Prayers for your family!
David, Patty, and Tucker FLEEENOR
Friend
September 23, 2020
Sorry we can't be there for the funeral. I love you guys and I'm praying for you all.
Jennifer Halsey
Family
September 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Alan and Jean Woods
Family
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, and THANK YOU FOR SERVICE. BECKY KELLER
Becky Keller
Friend
September 23, 2020
He was a wonderful friend and joy to know. We are here with you and all of you are in our prayers.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you now and in the days to come.
Mary Bonham
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dog. Thoughts and prayers for the family and his brothers at Adwolf fire department. RIP brother. You'll be missed by many family and friends.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
September 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mike and Wanda Newman
Friend
September 23, 2020