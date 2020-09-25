Charles "Dog" C. Woods
January 21, 1962 - September 23, 2020
MARION, Va.
Charles "Dog" C. Woods, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, while on the scene of a house fire in Marion, Va.
He was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, James and Katherine Woods. He worked at Hayes Carpet for 17 years and was in charge of maintenance for Park Terrace Apartments for over 17 years. Dog was a member of the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department for over 34 years. He was a certified EMT and a member of the Marion Life Saving Crew for several years. He also served with the Bristol Motor Speedway fire team. He received the Life Saving Award for actions taken to assist an individual in need. He enjoyed collecting fire department and NASCAR memorabilia.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Missy Woods; children, Zack Woods and fiancée, Kayla Bosley, and Jimmy Sheets; sisters, Libby Griffey, Leann and Arnold Sims; brother, James Woods and Ellen Perkins; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Totten officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery with full fireman's honors being rendered by the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. prior to services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1305, Marion, VA 24354.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.