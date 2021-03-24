Charles Harry Combs
February 8, 1938 - March 21, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Charles Harry Combs, age 83, born on February 8, 1938, in Abingdon, Virginia, passed away at his home on March 21, 2021, after losing a 26-year-long battle with cancer.
Charles worked as an electrician at the Newport News shipyard for 13 years, and as a Lineman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 10 years. He completed his career after returning to the Southwest Virginia area employed as a Lineman for Bristol Virginia Utilities.
He loved his dog, Dodie, and his horses—especially Mr. Garrett, among others. Charles was a member of the Shakesville Church of Christ.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mable Catron Combs; and brother, Kenneth Combs. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Jean Garrett Combs; four sons, C.H. Combs Jr. and fiancée, Debbie Nelson, Lynn Combs and wife, Rosie, Nathan Combs, and Eric Combs and wife, Trina; sister, Nora Combs Millsap; special sister-in-law, Opal Jennings; four grandsons, Robert Brent, Corey Combs and wife, Whitney, Cody Combs and wife, Harley, and Trevor Combs; three great-grandchildren, Kendra, Ayden, and Clayton; special friends, Ralph Jackson, Jack O'Dell, Cindy Alvis, and Ronald Riggs; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private—for family only, with Minister David Freeman officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, with Jimmy Neal, Brady Blevins, Fred Taylor, Bill Baker, Chuck Powers, Josh Bartee, and Harold Ewing serving as pallbearers.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.
The family would like to thank Drs. Rogers and Astin, and all the healthcare workers who faithfully took care of Charles and his wonderful friends and family. May God bless all!
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Charles Harry Combs is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shakesville Church of Christ, 2662 King Mill Pike, Bristol, VA 24201.
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.