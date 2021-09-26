Charles Leslie Darnell
January 16, 1944 - September 25, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Charles Leslie Darnell, 77, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Darnell was born on January 16, 1944, to the late Leslie Darnell and Ruby Williams Darnell.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and making homemade wine with his brother.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Ray Darnell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Martha Darnell; one son, Ricky Darnell and wife, Jennifer; one daughter, Monica Harless and husband, Dusty; two grandchildren, Lindsey Bare and Richard Darnell; also, many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Benny Repass officiating and music provided by Art and Wanda Parker. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Greg Earls, Lucas Earls, Clarence Gobble, Bernie Gobble, Bill Mink, and Dusty Harless. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Gobble, Troy Gobble, Ronnie Musick, Josh Kestner, and David Lee Gobble.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.