Charles Leslie Darnell
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Charles Leslie Darnell

January 16, 1944 - September 25, 2021

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Charles Leslie Darnell, 77, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Darnell was born on January 16, 1944, to the late Leslie Darnell and Ruby Williams Darnell.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and making homemade wine with his brother.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Ray Darnell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Martha Darnell; one son, Ricky Darnell and wife, Jennifer; one daughter, Monica Harless and husband, Dusty; two grandchildren, Lindsey Bare and Richard Darnell; also, many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Benny Repass officiating and music provided by Art and Wanda Parker. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Greg Earls, Lucas Earls, Clarence Gobble, Bernie Gobble, Bill Mink, and Dusty Harless. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Gobble, Troy Gobble, Ronnie Musick, Josh Kestner, and David Lee Gobble.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Darnell.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
