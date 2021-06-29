Charles R. "Charlie" Day
Well known regional architect, Charles R. "Charlie" Day, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, of natural causes. He was surrounded by his family. Charles was the son of John Harvey Day and Nannie Alice Byrd of Johnson City, Tenn. He was born in 1933, the second youngest of 13 children.
Charles attended Science Hill High School in Johnson City. He enjoyed playing the coronet in the band. He attended the College of Applied Arts, University of Cincinnati, where he excelled in architecture; receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1957. He also served as a member of the Applied Arts Tribunal, both as president and student council representative.
Charles received his commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Beeson and Beeson Architects of Johnson City, Tenn., before his assignment. He joined the 4083rd Strategic Reconnaissance Wing at Thule, Greenland, as a 1st Lieutenant. Charles returned to Beeson and Beeson Architects, opening the Abingdon office, first as a partner, then as president of the entire company.
He married the former Rebecca Wyatt in 1968, and they were blessed with two boys. They travelled as far as Australia, New Zealand, England, and Ireland. Charlie and his son, Rick, travelled all over Alaska. Yearly family vacations around the U.S. were a joy to him. He loved to share action and adventure movies, sports, hiking, hunting, and food; especially his homemade ice cream and desserts with his family!
Charles devoted his time and talents to the Boy Scouts of America, Sequoia Council. Both of his sons became Eagle Scouts! Continuing his support of the Scouts, he was awarded the Sequoia Council Pioneer Award, as well as the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service.
He was a longtime contributing member of the Sinking Springs Presbyterian Church. Charles was a lifetime member of the Abingdon Rotary Club, twice serving as president. His family enjoyed his antics in the Rotary Frolics! He was quite the comedian. He was awarded their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
Charles was very active in the Abingdon Historical Society, helping to preserve the integrity of the Abingdon Historic District. He was a constant fixture at the Society for decades. He was on the Architectural Review Board as a consulting architect; working on many projects over the years.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Wyatt Day; his sons, Charles F. "Frank" Day (Cathy) of Atlanta, Ga. and Richard W. "Rick" Day (Jennifer) of Huntersville, N.C.; his brother, Franklin Day (Ruth) of Albany, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, June Day, of Johnson City, Tenn. Charles "Granddaddy" adored his grandchildren: Coleman and Christopher Day, Abigail, Ainsley, and Lucas Day, and his nieces and nephews. He could lull any child to sleep on his broad shoulders.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, 136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, with the Rev. Kevin M. Campbell officiating. A committal service will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park, where Frank Day, Rick Day, Cole Day, Chris Day, Jimmy Robbins, and Charles Johnston will serve as pallbearers. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sequoyah Council, Boy Scouts of America, 129 Boone Ridge Dr., Johnson City, TN 37615, in memory of Charles Day.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.