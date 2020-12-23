Charles G. Evans
July 8, 1935 - December 20, 2020
MARION, Va.
Charles G. Evans, age 85, passed away, reuniting with family and friends and meeting Jesus on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.
Charles was born in 1935, to the late Gaylord and Nannie Evans. He was a Deacon at Grove Baptist Church and retired as an inspector from Brunswick after 44 years of dedicated employment. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and completed three restoration projects. Charles will be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Elizabeth Evans; and several brothers and sisters.
Charles is survived by his sons, Delmar Evans and wife, Joy, of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Tim Evans and wife, Debbie, of Panama City, Fla.; sisters, Charity Blevins and Gertrude Poston, both of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Justin Evans, Heather Cook and husband, Alex, and Heidi Evans. all of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Breann Ramer and husband, Blake, of Panama City, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Briggs Ramer; several nieces and nephews, including special nephews, Larry Poston and Scotty Poston who he loved like a son; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no public services.
To share memories of Charles G. Evans, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Charles's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.