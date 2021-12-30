Menu
Charles R. Evans
CHURCH HILL, Tenn.

Charles R. Evans, 93, went to be with his LORD and Savior JESUS CHRIST on December 26, 2021, after a short illness.

Chuck was born in Toronto, Canada, on January 27. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in Industry and was an Assistant Professor at Northeast State Tech. He was involved in church, choir, and youth ministry. He enjoyed outdoor activities including Canoeing, Flying, Tennis, and hiking. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and one brother.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Noreen; his son, Charles; his daughter, Lynda; his sister-in-law, Judy;, his cousin Ted, and nieces and nephews around the world.

An online funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, with Pastor Richard Pike officiating and will be made available afterwards to view.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to benefit the Kingdom of JESUS CHRIST.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.
To Charles and Linda wherever you may be. I just want you to know that it was a true joy to sing next to your dad in the West Highlands choir and in our quartets. What a blessing it must be for him to have reached 93 without major health issues until this short illness. We send you blessings and strength. I know what your mother is facing as Hilda graduated from this life July 2019.God bless Phil Rust
Phillip Roger Rust
Other
December 31, 2021
A better neighbor there was not. Thank God for allowing us us know Chuck and his family
Stan & Earlene Strouth
December 30, 2021
