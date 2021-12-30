To Charles and Linda wherever you may be. I just want you to know that it was a true joy to sing next to your dad in the West Highlands choir and in our quartets. What a blessing it must be for him to have reached 93 without major health issues until this short illness. We send you blessings and strength. I know what your mother is facing as Hilda graduated from this life July 2019.God bless Phil Rust

Phillip Roger Rust Other December 31, 2021