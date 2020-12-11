Charles J. Goins



April 22, 1945 - December 1, 2020



Charles Jerome Goins was born April 22, 1945 in Mountain City, Tennessee and made his transition to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Charles graduated from Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Armed Forces (United States Army). He was a Vietnam Veteran who served several deployments to Vietnam. After leaving the Army, Charles settled in Northern California where he started his own business which he named after his two older daughters.



In his later years, Charles moved back to Tennessee until his retirement due to Military related illnesses and disabilities from Agent Orange. For the past few years, he has been living in Kentucky and cared for by his beloved daughter, Kristy. Charles had a great love for boxing. fishing, rebuilding cars, and refinishing furniture. He loved his children dearly and his family was a major part of his life.



Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Goins and his three brothers, William, James, and Terry.



He is survived by his mother, Mary Wellington; four children, Kristy, Amy, Jeremy, Lydia, and their spouses; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Charles is also survived by three sisters, Darlene, Edwina, Deborah; and brother, Paul. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.



Charles was very proud of his service to his country and as a Veteran. He brought joy to everyone with whom he came in contact. Charles was loved by all. He will be greatly missed and will always be with us in our minds, hearts, and memories.



Memorial services and burial will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetary at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the VA in his name would be greatly appreciated.



Mountain Home National Cemetary



215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.