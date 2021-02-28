Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin
January 28, 1938 - February 25, 2021
Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin, 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness.
He was born in Sugar Grove, Va., on January 28, 1938, a son of the late Claude Lee Griffin and Margaret Hutton Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Griffin; and two sisters, Vivian Love and Marie Sherfey.
Charlie retired from Bristol Herald Courier after 50+ years of service. Charlie loved going to auctions, storage unit sales, and eating out with all of his friends and family. In honor of Charlie, the family would like to remember him by announcing some of his famous sayings and quips; "Mamma said they'd be days like this", and "That's the way the mop flops", and finally "Oh no! Not Today!"
Charlie is survived by niece, Angela Marie Rash and husband, William, of Bristol, Va.; nephew, William Lee Griffin and wife, Pam, of Bristol, Va.; two sisters, Daphne Lois Powers of Bristol, Va., Patricia Ann Boyle and husband, Rod, of Alexandria, Ind.; two great-nephews, Elijah Fricker and Timmy Griffin; two great-nieces, Chloe Hayton and Breanna Rash; sister-in-law, Mary Griffin; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Paul Mayes officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services facebook page, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Blevins-Funeral-Cremation-Services-133931433324124/
. The committal and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home chapel on the day of the service to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 4540, ph.#: (855) 206-2096.
