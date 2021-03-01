Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin
January 28, 1938 - February 25, 2021
Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin, 83, of Bristol, Va. passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, TN following an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Paul Mayes officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services facebook page, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Blevins-Funeral-Cremation-Services-133931433324124/
. The committal and interment will follow at Mountain
View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home chapel on the day of the service to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 4540, ph.#: (855) 206-2096. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Griffin and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.