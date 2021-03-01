Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Lee "Charlie" Griffin
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin

January 28, 1938 - February 25, 2021

Charles "Charlie" Lee Griffin, 83, of Bristol, Va. passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, TN following an extended illness.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastor Paul Mayes officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available on Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services facebook page, www.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Blevins-Funeral-Cremation-Services-133931433324124/. The committal and interment will follow at Mountain

View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home chapel on the day of the service to go in procession to Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, 1 Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 4540, ph.#: (855) 206-2096. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Griffin and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

Blevins FH

417 Lee Street Bristol Va 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blevins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I work with his brother William Griffin at the City of Bristol . Throughout the years you could always ride down the road that he lived on he would always wave and smile. Prayers
Wayne Ferguson
March 1, 2021
I can remember Charlie delivering the paper at my dad's store (Helton's Grocery) in Barytes for many years! Daddy thought the world of Charlie and bragged that no matter how bad the weather got, Charlie wanted to get them delivered! My condolences to his family....he was one of the greatest generation.
Janet Helton Wood
March 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie and his family. I will miss seeing out on the porch sitting as he has done for years. Charlie was a good friend to everyone he knew. I have known Charlie for so many years and he always made sure you got your morning newspapers. A good man!
Wayne Thurston
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results