Charles "Sonny" GroganJanuary 20, 1935 - December 09, 2020ABINGDON, Va.Charles "Sonny" Grogan, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.He was a longtime active member of the Abingdon Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Grogan; and mother, Dot McCracken.Sonny is survived by his daughters, Teresa and Lisa; son-in-law, Jesse Owens; grandchildren, Joe, Lauren and Cody; and special friend, Leona Willis.His wishes were to be cremated. A family service will be held at a later time.To share memories of Charles "Sonny" Grogan, please visit www.seaverbrown.com . Care for Sonny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.