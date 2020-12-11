Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Allen Harbin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
4997 Memorial Blvd
Kingsport, TN
Charles Allen Harbin

Charles Allen Harbin, age 78, of Blountville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Allen was born in Morristown, Tenn. in 1942, the son of Charles Carroll Harbin (World War II Army Veteran) and Jewel Ellen Fowler.

Allen was a graduate of Morristown High School and received his BS Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville. He was a Vol For Life! His career spanned a first job at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis to Sperry Univac, Unisys, Raytheon, and TPI, all in Bristol, Tenn.

More important to Allen than his career or accomplishments was his family, his church family, and dear friends from work. He invested greatly in all those eternal relationships.

Allen is survived by his beautiful wife Carrol. A blind date and a three month romance led to a life-long marriage of 56 years and two sons. Allen is survived by sons, Kevin Harbin and wife, Mindy, Brent Harbin, Robin Harbin; and grandchildren, Morgan, Rebecca, Elaina, Ethan, Natalie, and Caroline. Allen's greatest treasure was his family. Allen is also survived by his sister, Carole Long (James) of Morristown, Tenn. and his uncle, Louis Fowler (Mary), who was every bit his brother, of Newport, Tenn.

Allen loved to camp, fish, and watch UT football and basketball. There wasn't much he couldn't fix on his own around the cars and the house and he truly enjoyed making things with his hands. Allen had a servant's heart and served faithfully at Indian Springs Baptist Church as deacon, volunteer in the kitchen, and in the church choir.

The family will hold a small private family service on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Officiating will be Dr. Robert M. Jones and Pastor David Phillips.

East Lawn Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Harbin's. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Harbin family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by East Lawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. I lost my momma years ago, and I know how difficult it is. God bless you. Cherish the good memories and keep a song in your .
Karen Spencer
December 24, 2020
Condolences to Carrol and family.
Kelley Dodge
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results