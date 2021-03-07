Charles Helton



Sept. 21, 1933 - Mar. 3, 2021



Charles Thomas Helton, of Hoover, Ala., originally from Meadowview, Va., passed away on Wednesday March 3, 2021, at the age of 87.



He is survived by a son, Charles T Helton Jr. (Cindy) of Winter Park, Fla.; a daughter, Barbara Anne Helton and an "honorary daughter" Judy Wilson, both of Hoover, Ala.



He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Thomas Helton originally of Glade Spring, Va.; his parents, Archie Graham Helton and Bertha Lee Mercer, both of Plasterco, Va.; brothers, Edward Helton (Maxine) and Paul Helton (Evelyn); and two sisters, Myrtle Hart (Edward) and Minnie Lovella "Ludy" Kelly (Leon).



As a young man he wanted to see the world, so he joined the U.S. Air Force as a Private before the rank became Airman. He graduated from Officer Candidate School with a commission of Second Lieutenant, completed pilot training and chose to fly cargo aircraft because he could see the world. He flew these aircraft: C-121's, C-130's, and C-141's. He flew into nearly every non-communist country in the world, even landing on the ice in Antarctica multiple times to resupply the scientists. He finished his flying career by returning to C-130's as a Hurricane Hunter flying through 25 hurricanes. He completed his 35 year Air Force career as a Colonel working with the Joint Chief's of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He attended multiple military schools such as Air War College and was a graduate of Florida State University. After retirement, he and his wife Anne settled in Hoover, Alabama. His daughter is a graduate of The University of Alabama and he became an avid fan, rarely missing any Alabama football games nor gymnastics meets.



The visitation will begin Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, Highway 150, Hoover, Ala. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. The Rev. Malcom Marler, director of Pastoral Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will officiate.



Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home



2701 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, AL 35244



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.