Charles Thomas Helton, of Hoover, Ala., originally from Meadowview, Va., passed away on Wednesday March 3, 2021, at the age of 87.
He is survived by a son, Charles T Helton Jr. (Cindy) of Winter Park, Fla.; a daughter, Barbara Anne Helton and an "honorary daughter" Judy Wilson, both of Hoover, Ala.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Thomas Helton originally of Glade Spring, Va.; his parents, Archie Graham Helton and Bertha Lee Mercer, both of Plasterco, Va.; brothers, Edward Helton (Maxine) and Paul Helton (Evelyn); and two sisters, Myrtle Hart (Edward) and Minnie Lovella "Ludy" Kelly (Leon).
As a young man he wanted to see the world, so he joined the U.S. Air Force as a Private before the rank became Airman. He graduated from Officer Candidate School with a commission of Second Lieutenant, completed pilot training and chose to fly cargo aircraft because he could see the world. He flew these aircraft: C-121's, C-130's, and C-141's. He flew into nearly every non-communist country in the world, even landing on the ice in Antarctica multiple times to resupply the scientists. He finished his flying career by returning to C-130's as a Hurricane Hunter flying through 25 hurricanes. He completed his 35 year Air Force career as a Colonel working with the Joint Chief's of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He attended multiple military schools such as Air War College and was a graduate of Florida State University. After retirement, he and his wife Anne settled in Hoover, Alabama. His daughter is a graduate of The University of Alabama and he became an avid fan, rarely missing any Alabama football games nor gymnastics meets.
The visitation will begin Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, Highway 150, Hoover, Ala. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. The Rev. Malcom Marler, director of Pastoral Care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will officiate.
Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home
2701 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, AL 35244
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
The Korean War Veterans Association Department of Florida and Chapter 173 Casselberry send our belated yet deepest sympathies on the passing of our Brother In Arms Charles Thomas Helton (US Air Force Col.).
He served his country well and honorably.
May he Rest In Peace.
Jeannette Sieland
March 21, 2021
We where very saddened by the news of Chuck passing. He was a very special Man and will be missed by many and never forgotten. He had so many wonderful stories and was able to tell them with a twinkle in his eye. Never one to boast, he just liked sharing his experiences. I will never forget his kindness.
Paul Brown
March 6, 2021
We will miss you and your wonderful stories. You were truly a light in our lives. Thank you for your service and sacrifice to your country and your family. Rest in peace with your sweet Anne. The entire McGreevy and Semosrott families.
Nancy McGreevy
Friend
March 6, 2021
The McGreevy & Sempsrott Famiy
March 6, 2021
Goforth Family and Denise
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Helton family during this time of bereavement. Sorry for your loss. May the peace of God comfort you through this dufficult time
March 6, 2021
My heartfelt condolences for Tom, Barbara, Cindy and Judy.
Every day he will say to you ...
"When today starts without me Don't think we're far apart I'm right here beside you I got my true WINGS at last!!"
He will provide you the strength and courage to live each day to the fullest.
God bless you!!
Mariita
Marie Dackelmeister
Friend
March 5, 2021
"Off You go, into the wild blue yonder... (with) Boundless souls, ever to soar..." You've earned your Angel Wings; Soar, Chuck, soar! Thank you for your friendship through the years!
Jan Stockton
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sympathy for the loss! Always liked Uncle Charlie!