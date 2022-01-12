Menu
Charles William Keen
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Charles William Keen

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Charles William Keen, 79, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Mr. Keen was preceded in death by his parents, James Dale Keen and Mary Havens Keen; two brothers, Clyde and Walker Keen; and one sister, Louise Hale. Survivors include his wife, Linda Keen; son, Mark Keen; grandson, Dale Keen; sister, Edith Wilborne; brother, Berkley Keen, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Grosses Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. George Jesse officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the Grosses Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Janiuary 12, 2022, prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Grosses Creek Cemetery Fund, ICO Tony Blevins, 16124 Mill Creek, Chilhowie, VA 24319.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Keen Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
VA
Jan
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grosses Creek Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, we are so sorry we did not know this, we were at Walker's Monday Night and watched for Charlie's and did not see it. Love and Prayers to you all
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry to hear of Charlie's passing. He was a great man that will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Baker and Lynn Martin
Friend
January 12, 2022
