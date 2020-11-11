Menu
Charles Kenneth Widner
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Charles Kenneth Widner

December 23, 1936 - November 8, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Charles Kenneth Widner, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The complete obituary will be announced in the Thursday edition by Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
