Charles Douglas Lambert
May 16, 1945 - December 26, 2021
LEBANON, Va.
Charles D. Lambert, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was born on May 16, 1945, and grew up in Cleveland, Va., graduating from Cleveland High School and was a life-long resident of Russell County, Va. He had an Associate's Degree in blueprint design and retired in 2015 from L&L Construction Company, a successful business he founded and operated with his brother's Gary and Eddie for 36 years.
A loving family man, he was the son of the late Stallard Lambert and Gertrude Deel Lambert and was also preceded in death by brother, Billy Lambert; sister, Susan Lambert Redman; and sister-in-law, Donita Lambert.
He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 25 years, Kathy Kiser Lambert of Lebanon and two daughters he adored, Tina Lambert Bates and her husband, Andy, of Charleston, S.C., and Trina Lambert of Lebanon, whom he shared with his first wife of 17 years Nancy Taylor of Lebanon. Other survivors include a sister, Glenda Lambert Blevins and husband, Ted, Chilhowie; three brothers, Don Lambert and wife, Johnsey, of Abingdon, and Eddie Lambert and wife, Betty, and Gary Lambert, of Lebanon; stepmother, Gene Lambert Ratliff; several sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and special friends.
A man of faith, he was a member of Cedar Pointe Baptist Church in Lebanon and loved his church family. He served on their Building Committee and was proud of their new Lord's House and was involved in planning the construction. An avid sports fan, he loved the University of Virginia Cavaliers, especially their basketball team and loved watching all NCAA games and Nascar. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, taking trips to the mountains and spending time at the beach. He also loved dogs, current Pebbles, previous Brandy and Rosy, as well as antique automobiles. He was especially proud of his 1946 Ford Super Deluxe, which he rode in parades and was featured in the Bristol Herald Courier.
John 14:27 - "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cedar Pointe Baptist Church in Lebanon, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Pastor James Nunley and Pastor Jim Fuller officiating. The burial will follow at Forest Hill Memory Gardens in Abingdon.
Pallbearers will be Andy Bates, Brett Taylor, Thad Lambert, Brad Lambert, Matthew Adams and Justin Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of L&L Construction, including Grat Dye, Allen Hicks, Jim Hicks, Bert Mullins, Roger Thompson and Gary Yates as well as the men at Cedar Pointe Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in his honor to Cedar Pointe Baptist Church Building Fund (https://cedarpointebaptist.com/
) mail to P.O. Box 3127, Lebanon, VA 24266 or drop off to 111 South Angle Avenue, Lebanon, VA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/
).
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page or www.chfunerals.com
. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lambert family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.