Charles Lynn Vanhoozier
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Charles Lynn Vanhoozier, 61, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Lynn had a passion for hunting, fishing, and sports. He was a devoted Chilhowie Warriors fan in which he hardly ever missed a game and was always wearing the Orange and Black. He also was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and Virginia Tech fan. Lynn always made friends around town and while working. He served the local community as a former captain and EMT on Chilhowie Rescue. Lynn also coached many kids over the years in various little league and rec league sports. He was preceded in death by Charles "Shot" and Gladys Vanhoozier, Madeline Blevins, Judy Russell, Dash and Daisy Vanhoozier, Bill Blevins, Billy Frank Blevins, James and Lucille Stamper, and Bruce and Lucille Greer.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Greer Vanhoozier; daughter, Casey Vanhoozier; sons, Bradley and Angel Vanhoozier and Trevor and Adrienne Vanhoozier; stepson, James Robert and kids, Andrew, Zoey, Storie Owens; mother of Casey and Bradley, Sherrie Coe; parents-in-law, Brad and Sadie Greer; brother-in-law, J.B. and kids, Sarah and Indie Greer; sisters-in-law, Tammie and son, Randy Greer, Tonja and Jamie Jackson and son, Colby Corvin; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Zack, and Brandon Cale; aunts, Katherine Blevins, Betty Ruth and AL Dungan and family, Lois and Dale Richardson and family, and Louise Testerman and family. Many cousins and great friends at and including, Lena McNew, IMT, Merillat, Utility, Bowling Alley, the Chilhowie Warriors, and first responders.
Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with Travis Bresette and Josh Allison officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Williams Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Vanhoozier family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.