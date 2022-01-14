Menu
Charles Everett Martin
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Charles Everett Martin

July 5, 1938 - January 12, 2022

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Charles Everett Martin, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Valley Healthcare in Chilhowie. Everett, a quiet, gentle soul, was born in Smyth County to the late John Henry and Rubye Martin. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Martin; two sisters, Jeanette Hamill and husband, Willard, and Louise Martin; brothers-in-law, Paul St. John, and Roger Owens.

Survivors include his sisters, Beulah McClure and husband George, Joan St. John, and Shirley Owens; sister-in-law, Janie Martin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Valley Health Care Center for the care given to Mr. Martin.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Rich officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grosses Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Tony Blevins, 16124 Mill Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Charles Martin.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
Beulah, so sorry to hear of Evertte passing. I pray God will wrap his loving arms around you and comfort you during this sad time. He was one of my Piedmont walking buddies along with Donald and Bill.
Louise Blevins Leslie
Neighbor
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers will be with you all.
Helen Vernon
Acquaintance
January 13, 2022
