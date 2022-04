Charles "Rick" MeekCharles "Rick" Meek, 65, of the Debusk Community, passed away at Johnson City Med Center, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.He was a great mentor, who got to enjoy his final years with his love of family and enjoyment of motorcycle riding. He was a former employee of Greeneville Oil and a retired cattle farmer.He is survived by his wife, Tabatha Brotherton Meek; two daughters and son-in-law, Melissa "Missie" Meek, and Cindy and Ricky Steelman; son and daughter-in-law, James "Jimmy" and Brittany Meek; grandchildren, Aasja Snell, Morgen Ward, Dylan Simmons, Chris "Bubba" Crigger, Kassie and Anthony Hawthorne, Mary Fisher, Wyatt Meek, Cody Meek, and Hattie "Sissy" Meek; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; cousins, Roger and Teresa Meek, and Steven and Jenn Meek; and special friends, Chris and Angel Anderson, and William "Nick" and Louise Johnson.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Meek; and brother, William "Bill" Meek.There will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.