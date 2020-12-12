Menu
Charles "Rick" Meek
Charles "Rick" Meek, 65, of the Debusk Community, passed away at Johnson City Med Center, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was a great mentor, who got to enjoy his final years with his love of family and enjoyment of motorcycle riding. He was a former employee of Greeneville Oil and a retired cattle farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Tabatha Brotherton Meek; two daughters and son-in-law, Melissa "Missie" Meek, and Cindy and Ricky Steelman; son and daughter-in-law, James "Jimmy" and Brittany Meek; grandchildren, Aasja Snell, Morgen Ward, Dylan Simmons, Chris "Bubba" Crigger, Kassie and Anthony Hawthorne, Mary Fisher, Wyatt Meek, Cody Meek, and Hattie "Sissy" Meek; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; cousins, Roger and Teresa Meek, and Steven and Jenn Meek; and special friends, Chris and Angel Anderson, and William "Nick" and Louise Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Meek; and brother, William "Bill" Meek.

There will be no formal services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.
