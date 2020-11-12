Menu
Charles Neal Jr.
Charles Neal Jr., 91, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on November 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was a retired Government worker and an Army Veteran.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Neal; mother, Jessie Neal; daughter, Carol Neal, and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth of the home; two sons, Rick Neal of Meadowview, Va., and Dennis Neal and wife, Carolyn, of Glade Spring, Va.; daughter, Anita Tesnear of the home; stepson, Randy Mangus and wife, Judy, of Danville, Va.; two sisters, and two brothers. Charles had seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild.

A private service will be held at the Mount Rose Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Junior Gobble officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Charles Neal Jr. is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.