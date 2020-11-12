Charles Neal Jr.
Charles Neal Jr., 91, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on November 10, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was a retired Government worker and an Army Veteran.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Neal; mother, Jessie Neal; daughter, Carol Neal, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth of the home; two sons, Rick Neal of Meadowview, Va., and Dennis Neal and wife, Carolyn, of Glade Spring, Va.; daughter, Anita Tesnear of the home; stepson, Randy Mangus and wife, Judy, of Danville, Va.; two sisters, and two brothers. Charles had seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at the Mount Rose Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Junior Gobble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice
. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Charles Neal Jr. is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.