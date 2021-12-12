Charles "Chip" Roberson



December 31, 1962 - November 21, 2021



Charles "Chip" Roberson left this world on the 21st of November after a courageous battle with ALS. Chip will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and tenacious curiosity about life and the world. Chip was born December 31, 1962, in Mann, West Virginia. He was born on his mother, Margaret's birthday. She will tell anyone he was the best birthday gift she ever received.



Although Chip was born in West Virginia, he was raised in Bristol, Va., where he attended and graduated from Virginia High School. In High School, he participated in Band, Debate Club, and was a member of the Track team. While attending high school his entrepreneurial side was exhibited when he started a lawn service company and a DJ service. Additionally, He loved his experiences in the Boy Scouts, including attending Philmont Scout Ranch and reaching the level of Eagle Scout.



After graduation from high school, Chip attended William & Mary University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in computer science.



In 1995, Chip took a cross country trip with his Ducati and was taken with the west coast. He took a chance and moved to California, fell in love, began a job at a telecommunications company and Sonoma County became his home. Chip was recruited by a small start-up called Cerent which was later acquired by Cisco Systems. True to his entrepreneurial nature, in 2010 Chip started his own company, Brandle.



Chip loved being outside whether it be hiking with his dogs in the Sierras or on his bicycle cruising through Sonoma Valley with his bike buddies. He was community minded and worked on the 2008 Obama campaign. Moved by President Obama's call to create change and make a difference, Chip became a mentor, a role he cherished. He sat on the local planning commission, organized bicycle groups, and was a good neighbor. A seeker of knowledge, his curiosity, and commentary on life and politics was evident to the end. Always the smartest guy in the room, Chip seemed to be able to answer any question. If he didn't know, he would find out and let you know.



Chip is survived by his wife, Terri Roberson; daughter, Sarah Appel; son-in-law, Matt Appel; and his beloved granddaughters, Ella and Piper Appel. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Roberson; sister, Regina Roberson; and brother-in-law, Dan Kiely. He was preceded in death by his father, Thurman Lloyd Roberson.



A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. December 19, 2021, at The Lodge at Sonoma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association in his honor. We need to find a cure.



Duggans Mission Chapel



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.