Charles Gale Shortridge
August 7, 1955 - December 30, 2021
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Mr. Charles Gale Shortridge, 66, a well-known resident of Washington County, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital after a brief Illness. He was Born in Grundy, Virginia the son of the late Lawson and Elzie Shortridge. He was also preceded in death by two Brothers, Curtis and Roger Shortridge.
Charles, you were one of a kind. From a loving son going off to the military to serve his country bravely; to coming home and marrying the love of his life, Connie, having a son and a grandson, many family members, and many friends. Charles loved his country and loved sharing his stories of his military days, military police stories, and jumping out of planes. Charles loved to make people laugh, he loved spending time with his family and telling his rowdy stories from his childhood school days, like tormenting his elementary principal by hanging him in a tree, putting thumb tacks in the principal seat he sat on in his office and when the principal would sit down he'd scream, to having a death grip on his bottle of pop that the elementary school bullies would try and take from him. Charles could tell a story and you'd feel as if you lived it with him. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed every moment God gave him. Charles never met a stranger. He once said, "ya know, if I met someone and they don't like me I'll make them like me!" Charles would do anything for anyone and never ask for anything in return. He had a giving, helping heart that was truly lined in gold. For those of us that knew him, we call ourselves blessed. And for those that never got the opportunity, well you missed out on one of the greatest blessing of this lifetime. Charles has been so many things to so many people, it would take a lifetime to tell them all. But one thing all of us can agree on, is how Charles was a friend to everyone he met.
Charles you will be greatly missed. Your stories, your laughter, just your presence in the room will never be filled. Our lives will never be the same without you. But even though you left us to gain your wings, all of our lives you touched in one form or another and blessed each one of us. Although you may not be here with us in body, your memory will live with us forever in our hearts. We love you, Charles. Until we meet again... Selah.
He lived in Washington County, Va. since 1997 and Owned and Operated the exterminating business called Bugs-Be-Gone. He was an Army Veteran having served in 101st airborne Division and attended the Church of God.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Sue Shortridge and a very caring son, Brian Shortridge and grandson, David Shortridge of Meadowview, Virginia; one sister, Cathy Ball and husband J.B. and his two brothers, Donald Shortridge and wife Gracie and Terry Shortridge and wife Linda all of Dickenson County, Virginia.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Frost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Frost Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Matney officiating. Burial will follow at the Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family ask that anyone attending the service to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and chapel service.
