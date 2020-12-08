Menu
Charles Kenneth Vaughan
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Charles Kenneth Vaughan

May 21, 1924 - December 6, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Charles "Sam" Kenneth Vaughan, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born in Meadowview, Virginia, to the late, Charlie Vaughan and Pearl Vaughan. Charles loved to bowl, play pool, and above all sing in the choir at Meadowview United Methodist Church. Charles was a member of the Macabe Lodge #56 IOOF. He also loved spending quality time with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Archer.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Vaughan; his son, Michael Vaughan and wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Teresa Swiney and husband, David; sister, Eula Arnold; three grandchildren, Brent Swiney, Brad Swiney, and Rebecca Vaughan; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadowview United Methodist Church, 29043 Walker Ln., Meadowview, VA 24361.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Vaughan.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of the death of Sammy. Our families lived close together and we were friends, Condolences to Peggy and the family and to Eula and her family. Go with God Sammy.
Peggy Stringer Lester
December 8, 2020
Teresa, I am so very sorry about the death of your father. He was blessed with a long life and a beautiful family. I hope that wonderful memories comfort you and bring you peace.
Gay Leonard
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers for family we have been friends for years.
Bill McCall
December 8, 2020
Peggy and family.We are so sorry to hear of Sam´s passing. We was a light to us always smiling and friendly. He is home in heaven where he always talked about and wished for to be home with Jesus. May God comfort you now as only he can. Love and prayers to you all. Linda, June and Chanci Roark
Linda Roark
December 8, 2020
