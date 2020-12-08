Charles Kenneth Vaughan
May 21, 1924 - December 6, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Charles "Sam" Kenneth Vaughan, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Charles was born in Meadowview, Virginia, to the late, Charlie Vaughan and Pearl Vaughan. Charles loved to bowl, play pool, and above all sing in the choir at Meadowview United Methodist Church. Charles was a member of the Macabe Lodge #56 IOOF. He also loved spending quality time with his family.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Archer.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Vaughan; his son, Michael Vaughan and wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Teresa Swiney and husband, David; sister, Eula Arnold; three grandchildren, Brent Swiney, Brad Swiney, and Rebecca Vaughan; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadowview United Methodist Church, 29043 Walker Ln., Meadowview, VA 24361.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.