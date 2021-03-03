Charles "Buddy" Young
Charles "Buddy" Young, age 74, of North Tazewell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. Born on December 31, 1946, at Gratton, Va., he was a son of the late Charles Darah Young and Edith McFarland Young.
He was of the Presbyterian faith. A 1966 THS graduate, Buddy was a stellar wrestler and a member of Tazewell's "Fantastic Four"; however, it was football play that won him a "full-ride" scholarship to NC State. Later, he transferred to Emory & Henry College finishing his football career and graduating cum laude in 1970. Buddy married Janet Yost (THS '65) in 1967. They have one son, Charles Eric, a daughter-in-law, Joanne and granddaughters, Darrah and Maddee. "Coach Young" taught history at THS from 1970 to 1982. He was head of wrestling, track, and football. The THS student body dedicated the "Peak" yearbook to him one year. In 1981, Buddy began selling cemetery property in the off-season. His sales career took him to Portsmouth, North Wilkesboro, and eventually to Grandview and Greenhills Memory Gardens. When Buddy retired in 2007, he was Vice President of Marketing of Stewart Enterprises which was a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. His territory ranged from New Orleans to Omaha but he worked mainly in Beckley. In retirement, Buddy enjoyed time with his beloved wife, Janet and granddaughters, Darrah and Maddee as their "Granddan". He fished, gardened, read historical novels, played cards, and watched football. Buddy died suddenly without illness and being active and in good humor until that day. Buddy coached and taught his entire life, he loved to learn, teach and coach. He connected with everyone he met by first making them laugh and enjoyed a good practical joke. His family was his prize possession. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles Phillip and Mattie Young and maternal grandparents, Roy and Hazel McFarland; and a nephew, Charles Darah Young, II.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Yost Young; son, Charles Eric Young and his wife, Joanne and granddaughters, Darrah and Maddee; sisters, Carol Kitts and husband, G.K. and Judy Hall and husband, Robert "Tiny" Hall; brother, Stan Young and wife, Cindy; sisters-in-law, Stella Maxfield and husband, George; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his family, Buddy is survived by his many coworkers and his "boys".
The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va., where funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Danny Whitt officiating. Burial followed at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, Va. Pallbearers were John McFarland, Ron Gibson, Steve Gillespie, Mark Maxfield, Jimmy Safewright, and Rex Maxfield. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Burton, G.K. Kitts, and Bill McFarland.
Memorial donations may be made to Tazewell County Animal Shelter, 576 Camp Joy Rd., Bluefield, VA 24605. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.