Charlie Balford Bales
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA
Charlie Balford Bales

March 16, 1930 - December 16, 2020

Charlie Balford Bales, age 90, of Cedar Bluff, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home. Charlie was born on March 16, 1930, in Raven, Va., the son of the late Charlie Edward and Levisa Emaline Hurt Bales.

He served his county in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was a retired coal miner. He was a lifelong resident of the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Doretta "Doe" Bales; three sisters and four brothers. Charlie was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by daughters, Diana Brown and husband, James, of Bristol, Tenn., and Tammy Wagner and husband, Colin, of Blountville, Tenn.; son, Darrell Bales and wife, Kim, of Pounding Mill, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Wagner and wife, Amy, Kathryn Netherland and husband, Josh, and McKinley Bales and fiancé, Sam Addison; and great-grandchildren, Madeline Wagner, Mason Wagner, Max Netherland, and Tucker Netherland.

Special Loving Friends and Neighbors, Jimmy and Laura Hagy.

Special thanks to Helping Hands Home Health and Hospice, especially Teresa Lester.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will conduct private graveside services for Charlie Balford Bales at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum Building #4, in Claypool Hill, Va., with the Rev. Angela McCoy officiating. Interment will follow. Pallbearers will be Stewart Wayne Hill, Steve Bales, Jimmy Hagy, Dave Burnette, and members of the Four Acres Hunting Club. Members of the Casey-Shortt VFW Post 9640 will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made be made to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry, P.O. Box 523, Richlands, VA 24641.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

1401 2nd Street Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum Building #4,
Claypool Hill,, VA
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
