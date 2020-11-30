Charlie Richard Gilbert
December 27, 1932 - November 28, 2020
Charlie Richard Gilbert, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. A loving husband and father passed away with family by his side at Bristol Regional Medical Center at the age of 87. He was born on December 27, 1932, in Wytheville, Va.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel L. Gilbert; mother, Ella Mae Smith Gilbert; three brothers; and three sisters.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Emma Sue Gilbert, to whom he was married for 69 years; son, Darrell Richard Gilbert (Lisa), of Abingdon, Va.; grandson, Richard Gilbert, of Bristol, Va.; and granddaughter, Bethany Taylor (Chris), of Pflugerville, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Khloe, Jaden, and Scarlett; one brother-in-law, Verl Irvin, of Wytheville, Va.; and several nieces and cousins.
Charlie served in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic for four years. After leaving the Air Force he moved to Bristol, Va. to work at the Raytheon Company. Later, he found his career path working in the United States Postal System where he worked over thirty years and retired as a postmaster.
He was very passionate about learning and reading as a younger man and enjoyed working his cross word and Sudoku puzzles. He was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210.
In observance of Covid-19 restrictions social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required for attendance.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 30, 2020.