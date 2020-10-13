Charlotte Marie Scott Sutherland
May 8,1944 - October 10, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
On October 10, 2020, Charlotte Marie Scott Sutherland passed away at the age of 76. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Charlotte is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Rhett Sutherland; as well as her loving children, Kimberly Sturgill of Abingdon, Va., and Dr. Kevin Sutherland of Richmond, Va. and their spouses, Rick Sturgill and Pam Sutherland. She is also survived by the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Roby, Jacob and Charlie Sturgill of Abingdon, Va., and Noah and Emma Sutherland of Richmond, Va. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Lucille Scott of Meadowview, Va., and her brother, Donald H. Scott of Manhasset, N.Y.
She was born on May 8, 1944, in Abingdon, Va. She graduated from Radford University in 1963 at the age of 19, and earned a Masters Degree in Education from Radford in 1973. After graduation Charlotte taught for 8 years in Smyth County, Va., before moving into an administrative role in the central office in Marion, Va., where she worked for 20 years before retiring from the school system in 2000. While working for the Smyth County school system she founded and led several initiatives to serve students who needed extra supports, including alternative day and night programming to accommodate students' needs, as well as an adult diploma program for students over 18 years of age she started in 1990.
Charlotte had a cancer scare in 1993, and while battling this disease she recognized the challenges cancer patients, and particularly cancer patients and their families of limited means, had in far Southwest Virginia. She founded the Cancer Outreach Foundation in 1997 and served as its executive director for 13 years, providing support and resources to countless families.
Charlotte was also a beloved member of her community, and provided service in a number of ways. She served on the board of the Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Va., from 1980 until 1988, and in 1989 she received the Distinguished Service Award from the college. She also served on the Mount Rogers Community Mental Health Services Board from 1986 until 1991, and in 1997 she received the Joseph Blalock Award for Outstanding Professional Service from the Mental Health Association of Smyth County.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and to maintain appropriate physical distancing, the family will host a funeral service for Charlotte for immediate family only at Farris Funeral Home in Abingdon, Va. Honorary pallbearers include Kim Sturgill, Michelle Counts, Denise Blevins, Pam Price, Lisa Johnson, Macey Clark, the staff of Michael's Pharmacy, Dr. Charles Bolick, Dr. Forrest Swan, Sue McClure, Lien and Phuong Dieu, Encompass Health and Dr. Marvin Winters. The service will be livestreamed at www.farrisfuneralservice.com/live
for friends and family that would like to participate on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11 am . A in person viewing for friends and family will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will plan a celebration of Charlotte's life where folks can gather once the pandemic is under control.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to https://www.canceroutreachfoundation.com
. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Charlotte Marie Scott Sutherland is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service & Crematory
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.