Charlotte Hagy Warriner
Charlotte Hagy Warriner, age 88, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Greenville, S.C. She was born on October 30, 1932, to the late Joy Hagy and Gladys Crosswhite Hagy in Meadowview, Va. She graduated from Radford University with a degree in Physical Education. Locally, she taught at Virginia Junior High School and Meadowview Elementary. Following the birth of her sons she became a devoted housewife. She was a member of Yellow Springs Church.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lades R. Warriner III; two brothers, Bob Hagy and Terry Hagy; and sister, Jeri Justice.
She is survived by two sons, Dirk Alan Warriner and wife, Amy, of Greensboro, N.C., and Bart Andrew Warriner and wife, Lisa, of Simpsonville, S.C.; brother, Ron Hagy and wife, Bonnie, of Bristol, Va.; seven grandchildren, Russell Warriner and wife, Isabella, of Oakland, Calif., Rachel Sadlik and husband, Matt, of Greensboro, S.C., Richard Warriner of Austin, Texas, Ruth Warriner of Raleigh, N.C., Luke Warriner, Lindsay Warriner, and Max Warriner, all of Simpsonville, S.C.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, LLS - North Carolina, P.O. 22443, New York, NY 10087-2443, or flowers will be accepted.
