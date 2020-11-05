Charmie Lois Haga Blevins
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Charmie Lois Haga Blevins, 94, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on November 2, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1926, to Herman and Tina Mae Haga in Marion, Va.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a granddaughter, Tabatha Lingerfelt and great grandson, Draven Lingerfelt, of York, S.C.; sister, Jewel Blevins of Mechanicsville, Va.; brother, Herman "Bud" Haga of Jacksonville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Mattie Haga of Marion, Va.; brother-in-law, David Blevins and wife, Nancy, of Fort Worth, Texas; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Those who predecease her are her parents, husband, Everette Clifton (Cliff) Blevins; son, Dwight C. Blevins; siblings, Doris (Dot) Haga Winebarger; Margaret Haga Johnson, and Monroe (Sonny) Haga; brothers-in-law, Bascom Johnson and Larry Winebarger; and sister-in-law, Marie Haga.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Cleghorn Cemetery with the Rev. Wesley Eller officiating.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 5, 2020.