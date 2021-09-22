Menu
Chester T. Osborne Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Chester T. Osborne Jr.

February 14, 1941 - September 20, 2021

DAMASCUS, Va.

Chester, T. Osborne Jr., 80, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Osborne was born on February 14, 1941, to the lade Chester Osborne Sr. and Mattie Debusk Osborne. He retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service.

Including his parents, Mr. Osborne was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruby Osborne.

Survivors include his loving spouse of 28 years, Virginia "Jenny" Osborne; sons, Jackie Lee Osborne (Connie) and Clarence "Tom" (Lisa); daughter, Terri Osborne (Kevin); stepson, Robert Thomas; sister, Violet Wilcox (Johnny); five grandchildren, Kimberly Orr (Dustin), Michelle Spiva, David Osborne, Shelby Osborne, and Jackie Lee Osborne; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Thomas and Nicole Depew; and niece, Libby Bare.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Walter Staude officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Osborne.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Damascus, VA
Sep
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Damascus, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
