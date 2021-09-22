Chester T. Osborne Jr.
February 14, 1941 - September 20, 2021
DAMASCUS, Va.
Chester, T. Osborne Jr., 80, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Osborne was born on February 14, 1941, to the lade Chester Osborne Sr. and Mattie Debusk Osborne. He retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service.
Including his parents, Mr. Osborne was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruby Osborne.
Survivors include his loving spouse of 28 years, Virginia "Jenny" Osborne; sons, Jackie Lee Osborne (Connie) and Clarence "Tom" (Lisa); daughter, Terri Osborne (Kevin); stepson, Robert Thomas; sister, Violet Wilcox (Johnny); five grandchildren, Kimberly Orr (Dustin), Michelle Spiva, David Osborne, Shelby Osborne, and Jackie Lee Osborne; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Thomas and Nicole Depew; and niece, Libby Bare.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Walter Staude officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.