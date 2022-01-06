I send my deepest condolences to Chloe's family. It was my extreme pleasure to work with such an extraordinary lady at Bass-Hoover Elementary School. She was a super cafeteria manager! Chloe's strong work ethic could not be matched by anyone! She worked along side of her staff in creating a highly successful cafeteria operation that was focused on meeting the nutritional needs of the children. Chloe more than earned my greatest respect and that of the entire Bass-Hoover staff. I know that she more than earned the many stars in her crown that she is now wearing in Heaven!

Larry Shobe Coworker January 8, 2022