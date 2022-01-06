Chloe Sparks
January 16, 1927 - January 4, 2022
CERES, Va.
Chloe J. Sparks, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Mrs. Sparks was born in the Lick Creek section of Smyth County, Va., to the late Charles B. Thweatt and Mamie L. Thweatt and was preceded in death by her first husband, Timothy S. Sparks Jr.; her second husband, George H. Sparks; sister, Marion Cullop; and brothers, Wendall Thweatt, Boyd Thweatt, Pete Thweatt and Charles Thweatt. She retired as cafeteria manager at Bass Hoover Elementary School in Frederick County, Va., with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and played the bluegrass guitar in her younger days.
Survivors include, children, Norman K. Sparks of Ceres, Linda K. Clem and husband, Don, of Broadway, Va., and Charles T. Sparks and wife, Beckie, of Strasburg, Va.; grandchildren, Heather Cherry and husband, Ian, of Broadway, Va., and Timothy Clem of San Francisco, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Addison Cherry and Cora Cherry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Entombment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday January 12, 2022, at the Shenandoah Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Winchester, Va., with Pastor Kraig Bishop.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sparks family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.