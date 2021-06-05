Menu
Christine Osborne Price
1939 - 2021
Christine Osborne Price

June 12, 1939 - May 31, 2021

Christine Marie Osborne Price, age 81, passed away on May 31, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1939, in Grayson County, Virginia. She lived most of her life in Bristol, Virginia.

Christine was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Christine was known as a talented seamstress and the best cook and baker on the planet. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Jessie Ruth Pugh Osborne; and brother, Henry Morris Osborne.

She is survived by her children, Dana Taylor (Bill) Brooks, and Gary (Julie) Taylor; grandchildren, Blake and Carmen Brooks, Logan, Luke and Lake Taylor; and father of her children, Robert Clay Taylor.

A memorial service will be held in Rugby, Virginia, in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee who graciously cared for her in her final days. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear about Ms. Christine's passing. She was a good friend to my mother, Margaret Meadows, at Maristone. We have been missing her the past few weeks that she wasn't there. Just know we have thought about and talked about her often. I know you will miss her too. Carol Parsons 615-406-4614
Carol Parsons
Friend
June 8, 2021
