Christine Virginia Kiser
May 1, 1931 - October 19, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Christine Virginia Kiser, 89, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
She was born May 1, 1931, in Russell County, Va., to the late Walter Roosevelt Keith and Virginia Maude Jessee Keith. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lloyd Kiser; two brothers, Marvin Keith and Samuel Keith; and two sisters, Catherine Smith and Helen O'Shields.
Christine enjoyed cooking, woodworking, fishing and gardening. She was a homemaker and also a caregiver to her mother-in-law for many years. Christine was a dedicated Christian lady with unwavering faith in her Savior. She loved reading her Bible daily and attended Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church in Atkins, Va.
Survivors include her four children, Johnny W. Kiser and wife, Nora of Abingdon, Va., Richmond L. Kiser and wife, Phyllis of Castlewood, Va., Alesa Belvedere and husband, Joseph of Westlake, Texas, and Steven L. Kiser and wife, Deborah of Meadowview, Va.; one sister, Elizabeth Kiser of Winston-Salem, N.C.; three grandchildren, Ryan Grubb, Kayla Wyatt and Samuel Belvedere; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living for the care and friendships shown to their mother.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery, 154 Huckleberry Rd., Lebanon, Va., 24266, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Richmond Kiser, Steven Kiser, Joe Belvedere, Ryan Grubb, Sam Belvedere and Josh Wyatt.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Christine Kiser can be made to Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins, Va., 24311, or Bob Green Ministries, P.O. Box 9, Harrison, Tenn., 37341.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kiser.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 21, 2020.