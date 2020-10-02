Christopher Allen Lasley
May 12, 1965 - October 1, 2020
MARION, Va.
Christopher Allen Lasley, age 55, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
Chris is survived by his mother, Linda Umbarger; stepfather, David Umbarger; sons Christopher Lasley of California, William Lasley ofCalifornia, Damien Cricks of West Virginia, and Zeke Cricks of Ohio; daughter, Tracie Murfey of Maryland; and numerous grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday October 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Shallenburg and the Reverend Herman Cress officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving family of Chris Lasley.
Bradley's Funeral Home