Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher Allen Lasley
1965 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1965
DIED
October 1, 2020
Christopher Allen Lasley

May 12, 1965 - October 1, 2020

MARION, Va.

Christopher Allen Lasley, age 55, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.

Chris is survived by his mother, Linda Umbarger; stepfather, David Umbarger; sons Christopher Lasley of California, William Lasley ofCalifornia, Damien Cricks of West Virginia, and Zeke Cricks of Ohio; daughter, Tracie Murfey of Maryland; and numerous grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday October 3, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Shallenburg and the Reverend Herman Cress officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving family of Chris Lasley.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Linda I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Anita Hawthorne
October 1, 2020