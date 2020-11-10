Christopher Howington
Christopher Craig Howington, age 48, of Abingdon, Va., went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born on June 21, 1972. He loved to hunt, fish, and the outdoors. He also loved to do plumbing work. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Sue Howington; maternal grandparents, Carl and Edgar Ratliff; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Elva Howington.
Chris is survived by three children, Renae Garrett and husband, Seth, Christa Stuemke and husband, Luke, and Christopher "Little Man" Howington II; one grandson, Ezekiel Saul Stuemke; one sister, Monica Simmons and husband, John; three nieces, Reagan Albert, Isabella Albert, and Pippa-Sage Simmons; one nephew, Everton Simmons; his father, Monte Craig Howington; one brother, Adam Howington and wife, Emily; many aunts, uncles, friends, co-workers, great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Matney, Pastor Paul Price, and Bro. Roger O'Quinn officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Todd Mitchell, Mike Counts, Bryan Price, Derek White, Mark Osborne, Harry "Rotto" Fry, Eardie Ward, and Seth White. Honorary pallbearers will be John Simmons, Scott Lambert, Braum Robinette, and Brannon Mullins.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or https://www.kidney.org/
, in honor of his grandson, Ezekiel.
Due to COVID-19 facemasks or face coverings are strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com
. The family of Christopher Craig Howington is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service, Cedar Bluff, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.