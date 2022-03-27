Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher Allen Morrison
FUNERAL HOME
Woodall Anderson Funeral Home
108 West Watauga Avenue
Johnson City, TN
Christopher Allen Morrison

Christopher A. Morrison, 32, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.

He was a native of Bristol, Tennessee and was the son of Crane Walter Morrison and Lisa Faye McCormick Morrison. Chris was a Central High School graduate in 2006 and also a TN High School student in 2004 and 2005. Chris was employed at HSN in Piney Flats. He enjoyed family time, fishing, boating, camping, four wheeling, and motorcycling. He was the most giving and loving person, helping others even if they did not ask. Chris loved the Lord and was a Seventh-day Adventist Christian. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Emmanuel and Rose McCoy McCormick and his paternal grandfather, Dr. Phillip Morrison.

'LITTLE' Christopher was 6 foot 9 inches tall. He had Marfan Syndrome. In past years he had excellent heart surgery at Vanderbilt hospital. Recently he had great care at JCMC in the 2600 ICU. His family wishes to say a special thank you to his great doctors and nurses and the TN organ donation team.

Survivors include his parents, Crane and Lisa Morrison of Blountville; a sister, Brittany Morrison and Travis Higgins of Bluff City; paternal grandmother, Mary M Morrison of Blountville; nieces and nephew, EmmaLee Higgins, Roman Higgins and Carabeth Higgins; aunts, Mary Turner, Meloni McCormick and Cheryl Blevins; uncles, Robert Turner and Randy Blevins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, 3 p.m. at Bristol Seventh Day Adventist Church, 571 SR-126, Bristol, TN 37620. Casual dress is requested.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodall Anderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodall Anderson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.