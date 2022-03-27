Christopher Allen Morrison



Christopher A. Morrison, 32, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.



He was a native of Bristol, Tennessee and was the son of Crane Walter Morrison and Lisa Faye McCormick Morrison. Chris was a Central High School graduate in 2006 and also a TN High School student in 2004 and 2005. Chris was employed at HSN in Piney Flats. He enjoyed family time, fishing, boating, camping, four wheeling, and motorcycling. He was the most giving and loving person, helping others even if they did not ask. Chris loved the Lord and was a Seventh-day Adventist Christian. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Emmanuel and Rose McCoy McCormick and his paternal grandfather, Dr. Phillip Morrison.



'LITTLE' Christopher was 6 foot 9 inches tall. He had Marfan Syndrome. In past years he had excellent heart surgery at Vanderbilt hospital. Recently he had great care at JCMC in the 2600 ICU. His family wishes to say a special thank you to his great doctors and nurses and the TN organ donation team.



Survivors include his parents, Crane and Lisa Morrison of Blountville; a sister, Brittany Morrison and Travis Higgins of Bluff City; paternal grandmother, Mary M Morrison of Blountville; nieces and nephew, EmmaLee Higgins, Roman Higgins and Carabeth Higgins; aunts, Mary Turner, Meloni McCormick and Cheryl Blevins; uncles, Robert Turner and Randy Blevins.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, 3 p.m. at Bristol Seventh Day Adventist Church, 571 SR-126, Bristol, TN 37620. Casual dress is requested.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.