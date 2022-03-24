Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cinderella Teaters "Cindy" Rowland
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland

May 10, 1931 - March 20, 2022

Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Cindy is survived by her son, Gayle Rowland and wife, Janet of Chilhowie; daughters Ann Blevins of Marion and Sue Stevenson and husband, Larry of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Stevenson Krackow, Cody Stevenson both of Marion, and Pamela Rowland of Chilhowie; one great-grandson, Jarod Kenney; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, Va. 24319. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grosses Creek Cemetery.

To share memories of Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Cindy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
24
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Grosses Creek Baptist Church
307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grosses Creek Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
i AM VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
Edna H Pennington
March 23, 2022
Sue, My heart breaks for you and your family. Moms are very special people in our lives. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Cindy Combs
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results