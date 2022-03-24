Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland
May 10, 1931 - March 20, 2022
Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Cindy is survived by her son, Gayle Rowland and wife, Janet of Chilhowie; daughters Ann Blevins of Marion and Sue Stevenson and husband, Larry of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Stevenson Krackow, Cody Stevenson both of Marion, and Pamela Rowland of Chilhowie; one great-grandson, Jarod Kenney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Grosses Creek Baptist Church, 307 Grosses Creek Road, Chilhowie, Va. 24319. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grosses Creek Cemetery.
To share memories of Cinderella "Cindy" Teaters Rowland, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Cindy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2022.