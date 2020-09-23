Clara Aileen "Moo" Havens
Clara Aileen "Moo" Havens, 77, of Bastian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1943, at Bastian, Va., the daughter of the late Lemuel Gleaves and Clara Hounshell Dillow.
She attended church at Bland Community Church. She liked watching hummingbirds from her porch, doing crafts and puzzles of all kind. She enjoyed watching Days of our Lives. She retired from King Pharmaceutical. She especially loved her grandchildren and was extremely proud of their accomplishments. She never met a stranger she didn't like and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Maybelle Dillow, Georgia Akers, and Weir Hamm.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 58 years, John Keith Havens; her children, John Jr. and Tammy Havens Daubenmire; her special grandchildren, Aly Daubenmire and Alex Stroupe; a brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Faye Dillow; a sister, Martha McLemore; brother-in-law, Bobby Hamm; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until service time, 7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her honor to the American Parkinsons Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org
The Havens family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.